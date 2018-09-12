  • search

When will SBI Clerk result 2018 be declared, check dates here

By Indresh Sinha
    New Delhi, Sep 12: The SBI Clerk result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    SBI has recently released the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018 results on its official website. And the call letters for the Interview round for the recruitment of Probationary Officers have also been released.

    The tentative date for the SBI Clerk result 2018 to be released is September 13. However all efforts are being made to declare the results by September 15. However an official confirmation is awaited and you can check back here for further updates. The results once declared will be available on www.sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI Clerk result 2018:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:29 [IST]
