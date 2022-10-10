SBI RBO jobs 2022 registration begins today, know how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: SBI RBO jobs 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Retired Bank Officer, RBO posts The application process commencedfrom today and the last date for the submission of application form is October 31. Candidates can apply through the official website of SBI.

The SBI RBO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022 age limit:

The candidates who wish to apply for SBI RBO recruitment should be between the age of 60 years old, and the maximum age is 63 years old.

Candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs. 40,000 per month.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On homepage, click on the link "ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS".

Register and login to apply.

Fill in the recruired details, pay the fee and submit the form.

Download and keep the copy for future reference.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 23:43 [IST]