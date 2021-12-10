YouTube
    When will NEET 2021 UG Counselling begin: Updates sought

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: When will the NEET 2021 counselling begin. Students have been seeking an update on the same.

    The medical Counselling Committee and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee are yet to announce the dates for the NEET 2021 Counselling for the UG medical seats.

    When will NEET 2021 UG Counselling begin: Updates sought

    So far only Goa and Gujarat have started the NEET UG 2021 Counselling. Medical aspirants will have to apply for the 15 per cent all India seats for admission to AYUSH courses - Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). It is the AACCC that conducts the counselling for the AYUS courses.

    It is absolutely disheartening to see the authorities ignoring the pleas of lakhs of students who gave neet 2021 to start the counselling process. They are ignoring the fact that the delay is directly affecting the mental health of students as their future is uncertain, wrote one candidate. I request the mcc to start the counselling procedure as soon as possible or at least give an update, the candidate also wrote.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
