YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will Monsoon reach Madhya Pradesh? Here's what IMD says

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Jun 10: The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and 20, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

    The normal onset date of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh was around June 17, and the state is expected to receive above normal rainfall, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

    When will Monsoon reach Madhya Pradesh? Heres what IMD says
    Representational Image

    The last time around, the southwest monsoon arrived in the central state on June 10, seven days ahead of its normal course. The maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, he said.

    Among the major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded 43.9 degrees Celsius (two above normal), followed by Jabalpur at 42.2 degrees Celsius (one above normal), Bhopal at 41.7 (two above normal) and Indore at 39.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

    Comments

    More MONSOON News  

    Read more about:

    monsoon madhya pradesh india meteorological department

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X