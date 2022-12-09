Cyclone Sitrang gets closer to West Bengal, may dampen Diwali festivities

'Sitrang' crosses B'desh coast; weather in south Bengal likely to improve: MeT

Cyclone Mandous intensifies in Bay of Bengal, likely to hit TN & AP coasts tomorrow

When will Cyclone Mandous make landfall?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 09: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone Mandous weakened into a cyclonic storm about 180 km north-east of Karaikal.

It is expected to cross Puducherry and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to hit between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Friday midnight till the wee hours of Saturday, December 10.

"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in its latest update.

Following cyclone alert, schools and colleges are shut today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai and Kancheepuram.

The Chennai International Airport has cancelled all flights on Friday and asked passengers to contact concerned airlines for further updates.

Cyclone Mandous maintains severe intensity

#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous @AAI_Official @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/o1GZhcUHzE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 9, 2022

The Chennai civic body has ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

The authorities also advised people not to visit beaches today and not park their cars under trees. All shops on the beaches have been shut too.

The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready.

It has also asked the officials to ensure all measures are followed - including a prior announcement of release of surplus water from reservoirs.

Cyclone Mandous is likely to make landfall anytime after 10 pm on Friday night.

It is likely to impact cities like Mahabalipuram Karaikal, Puducherry and Sriharikota. The cyclone effect could also be felt in Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Puducherry, Ongole, Bapatla, Cuddalore and Nellore.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in 10 districts.

Fishermen have been asked to stay off the sea for three days.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 17:46 [IST]