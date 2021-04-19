When does Delhi lockdown begin: What is open, what is closed

Explained: What is the difference between curfew and lockdown?

New Delhi, Apr 19:

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 6 day lockdown in Delhi starting tonight to curb the spread of COVID-19.

All essential services will be available, Kejriwal said while appealing to the migrants not to leave the city. The lockdown would begin at 10 am today and remain in force until 5 am on Monday next.

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we might face a bigger calamity. The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration," Kejriwal said. He also said that this would help arrange for more beds and supplies.

He also said that shops selling food, medicines, newspapers and groceries will be open. Banks, ATMs, insurance offices will also remain open. Takeaways and home deliveries will also be allowed, Kejriwal also said.

The decision was taken amidst the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday Delhi recorded 25,462 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent. The means that every third sample being tested in the capital is turning out to be positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the hospitals in the city.

FAQs:

When will the lockdown in Delhi begin?

The lockdown would begin on April 19 at 10 pm

When will the lockdown in Delhi end?

It would end on April 26 at 5 am

Will shops be open in Delhi?

Only shops selling food, medicines, newspapers and groceries will be open.

Will banks remain open?

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices will remain open.

Will takeaways and home deliveries be allowed?

Yes