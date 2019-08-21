When CJI left the court, without saying a word to Chidambaram’s legal team

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: All day long the legal team of P Chidambaram tried to get an early hearing in the Supreme Court. However after several attempts, the team comprising, Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha and Salman Khurshid failed to get the matter listed today.

It began at the court of Justice N V Ramanna at 10.30 am today. Let us see, how the events unfolded for Chidambaram's legal team, who are seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media case after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.

A six point explainer of the INX Media case