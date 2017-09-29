When BJP cleaned up the Congress' 'mess'

Broom in hand to clean up a trail of mess that the Congress party left after the victory in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayoral polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stole the former's thunder on Thursday. While the Congress burst crackers to celebrate its victory, the BJP simply 'brushed' or rather 'broomed aside' the mess driving home a point.

After boycotting the mayoral elections on Thursday alleging foul play the BJP chose to protest in a unique way. As expected, Congress' corporator from Deverajeevanahalli, Sampath Raj was elected as the Mayor and within minutes Congress supporters distributed sweets and started bursting crackers.

BJP leaders led by BBMP party leader Padmanabha Reddy simply picked up brooms and started sweeping off the burnt crackers and residue at the BBMP office. The protest took the Congress supporters by surprise. The BJP had staged a walkout during the elections alleging that those ineligible to vote in the elections were also enrolled to give the Congress-JD(S) combine an upper hand. The party even filed a complaint with the election commission in this regard.

While the Congress and JD(S) members expected the BJP leaders to simply stage a walkout, the BJP corporators began cleaning up the 'celebratory mess'. It was meant to be symbolic of how the Congress has left the city is a mess forcing the people as well as other parties to take matters into their own hands.

BJP leaders simply continued to sweep even as some Congress men poked fun about their commitment to Prime minister Narendra Modi's Swachch Bharath mission.

Later in the day, a protest led by R Ashoka was held at Hudson Circle opposite the BBMP office. After losing the Mayoral election, the BJP has warned the Siddaramaiah government of further protests if potholes in the city are not repaired by October 8. "If they do not fix the potholes, we will lock up the BBMP office. The city is drowning and the Chief Minister needs to be woken up from his sleep," R AShok added.

OneIndia News