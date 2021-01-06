WhatsApp updates terms of service and privacy policy: Accept it or your account will be deleted

Will fee be charged to send money through WhatsApp? Here is what Zuckerberg has to say

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 06: WhatsApp has officially updated its terms of service and privacy policy and given users till February 8, 2021, to accept the same to continue using the messaging platform. For those who do not accept the new terms, there is the option to delete their accounts, which is a standard practice in the industry.

WhatsApp on late Tuesday evening started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its Terms of Service and its privacy policy.

"WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy," the company said in the notification that is being sent both to the Android and iOS users. The notification also mentions key updates, such as how the company processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how the company partners with Facebook, it's a parent company, to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Product. These are the same details that WABetaInfo mentioned in a report earlier this week.

Users in India would have noticed the new policy popup when they logged into the messaging app for the first time today. The WhatsApp message for users notes at the end, "By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Center if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information."

It also expands on using third-party services integrated inside WhatsApp, and once again other Facebook products find a mention. The earlier policy just mentioned iCloud or Google Drive, which are commonly used by many to backup and save their messages.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also detailed how it processes 'device and connection information' and 'location information'. "We collect device and connection-specific information when you install, access, or use our Services. This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers," WhatsApp wrote.

"We collect and use precise location information from your device with your permission when you choose to use location-related features, like when you decide to share your location with your contacts or view locations nearby or locations others have shared with you," the company added.