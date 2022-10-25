WhatsApp service restored after two-hour outage

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: WhatsApp has started working fine for users after it went down for almost two hours on Tuesday.

    The Meta-owned app was not functioning around 12.30 pm and it was partially restored around 2.15 pm. The issue was first noticed by prominent online tool Down Detector around 12.07 pm. Soon many netizens took social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.

    "WhatsApp service has been restored. We are so sorry for the downtime...[sic]" the company said in a tweet.

    "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Reuters quoted a spokesperson of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram besides WhatsApp, as saying.

    According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours.

    Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

    However, the users experienced disruption in the WhatsApp in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Europe.

    Going by Downdetector, 68,000 users facedproblems with the app in the United Kingdom, around 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa around 0750 GMT.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 15:03 [IST]
    X