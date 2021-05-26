For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
WhatsApp moves Delhi High Court against government's new digital rules
India
New Delhi, May 26: WhatsApp has moved Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday.
The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:51 [IST]