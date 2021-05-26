YouTube
    WhatsApp moves Delhi High Court against government's new digital rules

    New Delhi, May 26: WhatsApp has moved Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:51 [IST]
