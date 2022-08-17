India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    WhatsApp launches native Windows app: How to download?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: WhatsApp has done away with the outdated web-based backend as it has unveiled an all-new standalone app for Windows.

    What it means for the users is they no longer have to link their phones to send or receive messages. All these years, users used the app on their desktop through browsers or download web-version of the app, but now the native desktop works as a standalone app.

    WhatsApp launches native Windows app: How to download?

    According to GSM Arena, WhatsApp users can link a desktop computer to continue making and receiving calls and sending messages without needing to have their smartphone nearby.

    As per the reports, the native software will perform better, utilise fewer resources, and launch faster than the original, despite the fact that it won't actually seem any different on the surface. When your phone is offline, you can continue conversations from your keyboard thanks to these apps.

    Netizens can download the app via the Microsoft App store.

    How to Download WhatsApp desktop

    Log into the website: https://www.whatsapp.com/download

    Open your smartphone and click linked devices

    Scan the QR code

    Up to four linked devices can be utilised when your phone is offline, but after 14 days have passed since your last usage of your phone, linked devices will be automatically logged out, as per GSM Arena.

    Comments

    More WHATSAPP News  

    Read more about:

    whatsapp

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 18:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X