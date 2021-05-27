WhatsApp controversy: Ravi Shankar Prasad defends digital media guidelines

WhatsApp: Merely going to court not a ground not to comply with law of the land

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 27: In a recent development, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has reiterated the government's stand on the new guidelines under which digital media companies will have to disclose the identity of the "first originator of information" when asked for it.

Taking to India-made social media platform Koo, the minister said, "The government fully recognises and respects the right to privacy. Ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear about the new rules. Its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the rules."

"The new rules are only designed to prevent abuse and misuse of social media. The government welcomes criticism including the right to ask questions. The rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse and misuse," the minister said.

WhatsApp, that has nearly 400 million users in India, on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new social media rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 12:51 [IST]