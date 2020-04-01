  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What you should know about remdesivir, the drug that may be used to fight coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: A drug by American Pharma major, Gilead Sciences Inc, remdesivir is being seen as a potential treatment for coronavirus. One must remember that this is not a vaccine.

    What you should know about remdesivir, the drug that may be used to fight coronavirus

    Let us take a look at what the drug is and when it should be out.

    • Remdesivir is being manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc
    • Multiple clinic trials are on and initial results are expected next week
    • WHO panel said remdesivir was considered to be the most promising therapeutic candidate
    • There is pressure on Gilead Sciences not to go ahead with exclusive status
    • Exclusive control will create monopoly
    • Remdesivir had on March 23 received the orphan drug designation
    • This status is granted to a drug that show promise in treatment
    • Researchers expect the Food and Drug Administration in the US to fast track approval
    • Gilead has initiated phase-III clinical trials
    • Gilead Sciences held primary patents of remdesivir in more than 70 countries
    • The commercial availability for India is still unknown

    More TREATMENT News

    Read more about:

    treatment coronavirus drug

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X