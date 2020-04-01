What you should know about remdesivir, the drug that may be used to fight coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: A drug by American Pharma major, Gilead Sciences Inc, remdesivir is being seen as a potential treatment for coronavirus. One must remember that this is not a vaccine.

Let us take a look at what the drug is and when it should be out.

Remdesivir is being manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc

Multiple clinic trials are on and initial results are expected next week

WHO panel said remdesivir was considered to be the most promising therapeutic candidate

There is pressure on Gilead Sciences not to go ahead with exclusive status

Exclusive control will create monopoly

Remdesivir had on March 23 received the orphan drug designation

This status is granted to a drug that show promise in treatment

Researchers expect the Food and Drug Administration in the US to fast track approval

Gilead has initiated phase-III clinical trials

Gilead Sciences held primary patents of remdesivir in more than 70 countries

The commercial availability for India is still unknown