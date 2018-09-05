  • search

What to expect from MK Alagiri's show of strength rally today

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Chennai, Sep 4: Despite his expressed willingness to work under the DMK chief MK Stalin, M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri will hold a rally in Chennai today. This rally is being seen as an attempt by Alagiri to show Stalin how much of a political threat he really is to DMK.

    Those observing Tamil Nadu politics would be keen to see what Alagiri says at this rally in Chennai and most importantly how many people gather for it. In a way, Alagiri would also be testing the waters and would be eager to find out how much support he has got. If Alagiri feels after the rally that a significant number of DMK supporters would back him then the split in the party may also be on the cards.

    What to expect from MK Alagiris show of strength rally today
    MK Alagiri

    Alagiri is elder brother of MK Stalin, who was recently DMK president. After Karunanidhi's death on August 7 in Kauvery Hospital, Alagiri had made a controversial claim that his father's true loyalists were by his side. Recently, he had threatened with "consequences" should Stalin ignore his endeavours to be accepted back into the party.

    Also Read | 'I am Karunanidhi's son, will do what I say': MK Alagiri on Sep 5 rally

    Karunanidhi had held the position of DMK President for 50 years, taking forward a party through trying times against leaders like MG Ramachandran, and his protege J Jayalalithaa.

    Alagiri was expelled in 2014, after he put up a display of his anger at the Gopalapuram residence of his father, and has not been readmitted to the party. Karunanidhi had expelled MK Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.

    After the death of Karunanidhi, Alagiri was back in the political limelight, claiming the support of the Kalaignar's true loyalists.

    Also Read | DMK war: Alagiri makes a U turn, says ready to accept MK Stalin as his leader

    Alagiri on Thursday said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother, Stalin, if he was readmitted into the party fold.

    The political battle between the brothers got more intense after Alagiri, on August 13, claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

    Alagiri claimed if he was not re-admitted into the DMK, the party leaders would again face similar defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. "The same situation will continue."

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu mk alagiri dmk mk stalin

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue