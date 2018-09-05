What to expect from MK Alagiri's show of strength rally today

Chennai, Sep 4: Despite his expressed willingness to work under the DMK chief MK Stalin, M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri will hold a rally in Chennai today. This rally is being seen as an attempt by Alagiri to show Stalin how much of a political threat he really is to DMK.

Those observing Tamil Nadu politics would be keen to see what Alagiri says at this rally in Chennai and most importantly how many people gather for it. In a way, Alagiri would also be testing the waters and would be eager to find out how much support he has got. If Alagiri feels after the rally that a significant number of DMK supporters would back him then the split in the party may also be on the cards.

Alagiri is elder brother of MK Stalin, who was recently DMK president. After Karunanidhi's death on August 7 in Kauvery Hospital, Alagiri had made a controversial claim that his father's true loyalists were by his side. Recently, he had threatened with "consequences" should Stalin ignore his endeavours to be accepted back into the party.

Karunanidhi had held the position of DMK President for 50 years, taking forward a party through trying times against leaders like MG Ramachandran, and his protege J Jayalalithaa.

Alagiri was expelled in 2014, after he put up a display of his anger at the Gopalapuram residence of his father, and has not been readmitted to the party. Karunanidhi had expelled MK Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.

After the death of Karunanidhi, Alagiri was back in the political limelight, claiming the support of the Kalaignar's true loyalists.

Alagiri on Thursday said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother, Stalin, if he was readmitted into the party fold.

The political battle between the brothers got more intense after Alagiri, on August 13, claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

Alagiri claimed if he was not re-admitted into the DMK, the party leaders would again face similar defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. "The same situation will continue."