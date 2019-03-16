  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What's the problem, asks BC Khanduri on his son joining Congress

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 16: Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri, whose son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress, on Saturday asked why questions are being raised about his son joining the grand old party, adding, "He will go wherever he wants."

    Many media reports dubbed it as an embarrassment to the BJP. Rahul Gandhi even tried to corner the BJP over Manish joining the Congress. Gandhi alleged that BC Khanduri was removed as the chairman of defence committee of Parliament by PM Modi for asking a question on national security.

    Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri
    Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri

    "He is an educated young man. He will go wherever he wants. I fail to understand why questions are being raised. It's not that he has to follow me everywhere. I contributed to BJP, not him. He was never in BJP," BC Khanduri told ANI.

    After joining Congress today in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Manish Khanduri said, "I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here, I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth. I replied yes."

    Khanduri Sr is a sitting Lok Sabha member from Pauri, from where the Congress is expected to field his son this time.

    [Former Uttarakhand CM's son joins Congress]

    Manish's sister Ritu Khanduri is a BJP legislator from Yamkeshwar seat which falls in Pauri Lok Sabha, the family's bastion. In the 2014 elections, she had won with a margin of over 20,000 votes. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri and senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, also a former Chief Minister, from the state have expressed his inability to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bc khanduri uttarakhand

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue