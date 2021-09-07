What role will the 6 nations invited by the Taliban play in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Sep 07: Confusion prevails in Afghanistan regarding the formation of a new government.

The Taliban on the other hand have extended invitations to six countries to be part of the inauguration ceremony.

The nations that have been invited are Pakistan, Russia, Iran, China, Turkey and Qatar. There are signs that the Taliban may not face a complete isolation. While it ruled in the 1990s, it was recognised by UAE, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. However, Pakistan is the only country to have continued to recognise the Taliban in the past 20 years as well.

Pakistan today not only recognises the Taliban but is playing an open role in the formation of the government as well. There were reports that it was the Pakistan Army that helped the Taliban Panjshir.

In an interview with a news channel, Pakistan minister, Sheikh Rashid said that they are the custodians of the Taliban leaders. We have taken care of them for long and they got shelter, education and a home in Pakistan.

China on the other hand has said that it supports the forming of an open, inclusive government in Afghanistan. Beijing also sees an opportunity in expanding its Belt and Road Initiative. This is crucial for China as Afghanistan is a key link. China unlike Pakistan may not recognise the Taliban government immediately, but would continue to support it. Moreover the Taliban itself has said that it would depend entirely on China for financial assistance.

Iran has said that it would work with the Taliban. Iranian President, Embrahim Raisi had said that America's military defeat must be seen as an opportunity to restore life, security and durable peace in Afghanistan.

Turkey on the other hand said that it is open to cooperation with the Taliban. President Recep Erdogan had earlier criticised the Taliban, but now remains engaged. Turkey is expected to provide logistic support to resuming operations at the Kabul Airport, while the Taliban would maintain the airport's security.

Turkey would also look at trade options and would let its goods flood the markets in Afghanistan.

Qatar always maintained cordial relations with the Taliban. Qatar was also the home for the peace negotiations between the Taliban and the United States. Qatar also was the central transit point for evacuations that took place from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over on August 15. Qatar today provides technical support at the Kabul Airport.

Russia, it may be recalled had engaged with the Taliban through the Moscow Format which was coined in 2017. The format has special representatives from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, Russia and India. Russia too like China has major stakes and remained focused on the US exit.

