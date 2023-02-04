YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What is the real collection of 'Pathaan' at box office?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    According to reports, 'Pathaan' has collected Rs 378.15 crore at India box office.

    Mumbai, Feb 04: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' has reportedly emerged as the biggest box office hit in Bollywood in the post-Covid era.

    While the makers have not revealed the official figures of the movie, there are many reports which have claimed that the movie has made a record-breaking collection. Amid such reports, King Khan was asked about the real collection of the flick by a follower on Twitter.

    What is the real collection of Pathaan at box office?

    During a chat session (#AskSrk) with his followers on Twitter, a fan asked, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he? #AskSRK. [sic]" The actor responded, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? [sic]"

    His comments has been appreciated by fans. A user said, "This Man Never missed the Moment to be More Wittier. [sic]" A fan said, "It's all about counting love & smiles when it comes to your movies Shah ❤️ thank you for entertaining us.Love u. [sic]" A netizen stated, "Shahrukh bhai, usko sirf aapka attention chahiye tha. Aise pappu ko kahin se bhi validation nahi milti hai... Regards. [sic]"

    On the other hand, 'Pathaan' has set the box office on fire. The Bollywood movie has minted Rs 378.18 crore at the India box office.

    The movie was released on January 25 and minted Rs 57 crore in India. Following a good word-of-mouth, it raked in Rs 280.75 crore. This helped the movie earn Rs 280.75 crore.

    'Pathaan' ended its first week collection at Rs 364.15 crore.

    Of Rs 378.15 crore in India, the film made Rs 111.56 crore in Mumbai. In Delhi-UP, the flick earned Rs 67.26 crore while raking in Rs 34.37 crore.

    Also, the movie has made Rs 70.02 crore from PVR, Rs 55.87 crore in 55.87 crore in INOX and Rs 30.54 crore from Cinepolis.

    Comments

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan bollywood

    Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 18:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X