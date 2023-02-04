What is the real collection of 'Pathaan' at box office?

If you can't give people bread, give them films like 'Pathaan: Former SC judge Katju slams Shah Rukh film

oi-Prakash KL

According to reports, 'Pathaan' has collected Rs 378.15 crore at India box office.

Mumbai, Feb 04: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' has reportedly emerged as the biggest box office hit in Bollywood in the post-Covid era.

While the makers have not revealed the official figures of the movie, there are many reports which have claimed that the movie has made a record-breaking collection. Amid such reports, King Khan was asked about the real collection of the flick by a follower on Twitter.

During a chat session (#AskSrk) with his followers on Twitter, a fan asked, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he? #AskSRK. [sic]" The actor responded, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? [sic]"

His comments has been appreciated by fans. A user said, "This Man Never missed the Moment to be More Wittier. [sic]" A fan said, "It's all about counting love & smiles when it comes to your movies Shah ❤️ thank you for entertaining us.Love u. [sic]" A netizen stated, "Shahrukh bhai, usko sirf aapka attention chahiye tha. Aise pappu ko kahin se bhi validation nahi milti hai... Regards. [sic]"

On the other hand, 'Pathaan' has set the box office on fire. The Bollywood movie has minted Rs 378.18 crore at the India box office.

The movie was released on January 25 and minted Rs 57 crore in India. Following a good word-of-mouth, it raked in Rs 280.75 crore. This helped the movie earn Rs 280.75 crore.

'Pathaan' ended its first week collection at Rs 364.15 crore.

Of Rs 378.15 crore in India, the film made Rs 111.56 crore in Mumbai. In Delhi-UP, the flick earned Rs 67.26 crore while raking in Rs 34.37 crore.

Also, the movie has made Rs 70.02 crore from PVR, Rs 55.87 crore in 55.87 crore in INOX and Rs 30.54 crore from Cinepolis.

Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 18:51 [IST]