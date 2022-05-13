What is the controversy surrounding Cong's former IT Cell head Ramya?

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 13: Actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana is engaged in a war of words online with her own colleagues from the Congress.

It all started after she questioned KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar over his allegations against MB Patil of having a "secret meeting" with the Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan allegedly to cover up the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Ramya, the former MP from Mandya, tweeted Wednesday, "People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families - I'm surprised @DKShivakumar would say this about @MBPatil who's a staunch congressman. Shouldn't the party be fighting elections as one unit?"

Her tweet enraged the Congress "trolls" who started attacking Ramya on social media sites and accused her of being ungrateful towards DK Shivakumar as he helped her rise politically in the party. They even charged her of duping the party of Rs 8 crore.

She tweeted, "If there's anyone who gave me opportunities & stood by me it's @RahulGandhi anyone else claiming to have 'given' me opportunities is an opportunist. These opportunists have only backstabbed & tried to suppress me. Everything you see on tv is a farce to conceal their devious mind."

Responding to duping charge, the actress-turned-politician said the story was "planted" in Kannada news channels, and she appealed to senior Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal to clarify this in the media during his next visit to Karnataka, saying she cannot live with this abuse and trolling for the rest of her life.

"After I quit, 'she duped the congress of 8 crores & ran away' was planted in the news esp Kannada channels in an attempt to destroy my credibility. I didn't run away. I resigned for personal reasons. I certainly did not dupe the party of 8 crores. My mistake was staying silent-, [sic]" she tweeted.

Ramya took a dig at Youth Congress Karnataka unit president Mohammed Haris Nalapad, saying the man who himself is out on bail in the case of "murderous assault" is questioning her integrity.

"This boy @nalapad is the honourable @IYCKarnataka president (on bail) son of MLA Harris, and he's questioning my integrity. Wah! 👏[sic]" she posted.

She was head of the Congress IT cell between 2017 and 2019.

Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:03 [IST]