What is the confusion: Nitish to remain CM reiterates BJP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 11: The BJP has yet again reiterated that Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister of Bihar. Questions were asked whether Nitish would continue as CM after, the JD(U) led by him bagged lesser seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections, which the NDA won.

The BJP won 74 seats, while the JD(U) ended up with 43. Nitishji will remain the CM as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this, deputy chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi said. In an election, some win more and some win less. But we are equal partners, Modi also said.

While the BJP will not disturb this equation, there is however a likelihood that the clout that Nitish enjoyed would go down a great deal. A BJP source tells OneIndia that there would be no change. Moreover, several leaders have confirmed before and after the election that the CM will not change.

The BJP during the campaign had made it clear that Nitish Kumar will stay on as CM irrespective of whichever party wins a larger number of votes.

In a letter to the people of Bihar, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had said that it is a matter of pride the development was the focus in Bihar. In a four letter, the PM said that he needs the Nitish Kumar government so that development does not stall.

In Bihar people are voting on the issue of caste, but on development. The people of Bihar want a strong resolve in their leader and not false promises. People want honesty and not corruption.

The PM also said that the people of Bihar will benefit with an NDA government. There will further improvements in Ease of Living, the PM also said.

He also said that Bihar witnessed development under the NDA government. People believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going on in Bihar. I am confident that power of double engine will take the state to new heights of development, he also added.