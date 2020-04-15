  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What is functional during the lockdown: Check out the list here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: In the revised guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, several services have been allowed to be open. The guidelines say that post-April 20 agriculture activity will be allowed.

    What is functional during the lockdown: Check out the list here
    Representational Image

    To mitigate hardship to the public select additional activities have been allowed and these would come into effect from April 20 onwards, the MHA order says.

    Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3

    Full list of what is functional during the lockdown:

    All health services including AYUSH to remain functional

    Agriculture and related activities.

    Fisheries

    Operation of tea, coffee plantation with maximum of 50 per cent workers

    Animal husbandry including sale of milk and milk products.

    Farms including poultry farms and hatcheries and livestock farming activity

    Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants

    Banks, ATMs

    Social sector such as homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, widows, destitute.

    Anganwadis

    Online teaching and distance learning to be encouraged.

    MNREGA works to be allowed.

    Public utilities such as oil and gas sector, generation, transmission of power, postal services including post offices, telecommunication, internet services, water sanitation and waste management sectors.

    Operation of air and rail only for cargo and relief purposes.

    Supply of essential goods through local, retail, e-commerce

    Kiranas, single shops and cards including ration shops with no restriction on timing

    Home delivery may be encouraged

    More HOME MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    home ministry curfew coronavirus guidelines

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X