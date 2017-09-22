What is Doval’s offensive defense and double squeeze policy for Pakistan

Pakistan today said that Doval's offensive defense and double squeeze policy to make India a regional hegemon will never succeed. The offense defence and double squeeze policy of Doval's was visible during the surgical strikes that India carried out across the Line of Control following the Uri attack.

In a nutshell if one were to describe this policy, it would mean that India was no longer going to play the chowkidar. Doval had a few years back said you do one more Mumbai and you may lose Balochistan.

The NSA had set out a detailed plan on dealing with Pakistan. In 2014 he had explained in detail what the 'defensive offense,' startegy was.

For far too long, India's response to Pakistani terror has been defensive, "like chowkidars", just preventive, he had said.

Unlike a purely chowkidar-like response to engaging with the enemy, and even unlike an all-out offensive response - where nuclear war becomes a possibility - defensive offence is when you go and attack the place where the offense is coming from. He had also told Pakistan," they know the tricks, we know the tricks better."

He felt that India had been defensive in its response to Pakistan and this strategy had failed to bring about peace despite India's restraint. The defensive strategy involved beefing up internal security in a bid to prevent terror attacks. This, Doval felt, was ineffective because terrorists could always find a way of breaching defences and sneaking in. Doval also ruled out an offensive strategy because an all-out war could lead to the nuclear threshold being crossed.

He also suggested that Pakistan's vulnerabilities should be exploited to India's advantage through the defensive-offense mode. His game plan was deny Pakistan sponsored terrorists weapons, funds and manpower.

He recommended outspending insurgent groups in a bid to contain terrorism. Doval said most terrorists are driven by money and they can be contained by showering them with more money than what has been given to them by their handlers in Pakistan. Another method Doval suggests is for the Indian government to work with the Muslim community through Islamic organisations to prevent the radicalisation of Indian youth.

Externally, Doval recommends that India give a hard-hitting response to terrorists and their masters. Doval recommends that India make Pakistan bear the cost of terrorist acts sponsored by its deep state. This should be done through the use of the same kind of fourth-generation covert warfare weapons that Pakistan has been using to bleed us as part of its strategy of bleeding India through a thousand cuts. The response should send a message through use of massive disproportional force that causes huge damage.

