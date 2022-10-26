What if Owaisi had? Muslim users on Twitter blast Kejriwal for asking for Hindu God images on currency notes

New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes. "Efforts are fruitful only when we have blessings of gods and goddesses," Kejriwal said.

He said that day before yesterday was Diwali and we all prayed to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. We prayed for health, wealth and prosperity. Today I ant to appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister to include Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the Indian currency. The image of Gandhi ji can be as it is. To improve our economy we need to make a lot more efforts but also need the blessings of our Gods and Goddesses, he said while addressing the media.

What nonsense? Why Hindu religious figures on currency notes? India is a secular country belonging not only to Hindus but many other religious communities equally. https://t.co/snJvACB3BY — 👁️بیدار مسلم Awakened Muslim 👁️ (@AwakenedMuslim) October 26, 2022

He also said that Indonesia a country with 85 per cent Muslim population and 2 per cent Hindu population have the image of Lord Ganesha on their currency notes. Hence I feel that this is an important step and the Centre should take it up. I got this idea when I was doing Lakshmi Pujar on Diwali night, he also said.

Some of the Muslim users on Twitter did not take this lightly and some referred to him as a Chota Recharge of RSS. Another asked what if AIMM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested 'La Ilaha Ilallah' on the notes. Others said that India is a secular country and hence the images of Hindu Gods should not be put up on currency notes.

RSS ka Chota Recharge working for democratic nation https://t.co/x3NOPIKPsK — Adv Muhammed Abed (@advabidshaikh) October 26, 2022

I can imagine if @asadowaisi say pic of “La Ilaha Illallah” on Indian currency or of Ajmer Sherif etc pic how Hell will broke out on liberals and secular parties https://t.co/rpdJtRwfxB — Mubashir (@rubusmubu) October 26, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:35 [IST]