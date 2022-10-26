YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What if Owaisi had? Muslim users on Twitter blast Kejriwal for asking for Hindu God images on currency notes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes. "Efforts are fruitful only when we have blessings of gods and goddesses," Kejriwal said.

    He said that day before yesterday was Diwali and we all prayed to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. We prayed for health, wealth and prosperity. Today I ant to appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister to include Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the Indian currency. The image of Gandhi ji can be as it is. To improve our economy we need to make a lot more efforts but also need the blessings of our Gods and Goddesses, he said while addressing the media.

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal

    He also said that Indonesia a country with 85 per cent Muslim population and 2 per cent Hindu population have the image of Lord Ganesha on their currency notes. Hence I feel that this is an important step and the Centre should take it up. I got this idea when I was doing Lakshmi Pujar on Diwali night, he also said.

    Introduce currency notes with images of Ganesh-Laxmi': Kejriwal appeals to CentreIntroduce currency notes with images of Ganesh-Laxmi': Kejriwal appeals to Centre

    Some of the Muslim users on Twitter did not take this lightly and some referred to him as a Chota Recharge of RSS. Another asked what if AIMM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested 'La Ilaha Ilallah' on the notes. Others said that India is a secular country and hence the images of Hindu Gods should not be put up on currency notes.

    Comments

    More CURRENCY NOTES News  

    Read more about:

    currency notes muslim asaduddin owaisi twitter delhi chief minister

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X