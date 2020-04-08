  • search
    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The lockdown has been hard on all and we are aware all of you are spending time inside your homes for the past several weeks.

    These times have been extremely taxing on the children as well and most parents are doing everything they can to keep their kids engaged.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    What do your children think about the current situation? How are they coping with the lockdown? You could capture your child's thoughts and sent the images to us. The thought could be represented in the form of a drawing, essay, a letter, a placard or anything you deem fit.

    Please send us the images at photo.oneindia@gmail.com.

    coronavirus childrens kids

