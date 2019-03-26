What are the top concerns of Indians? Here's what Pew survey found

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 26: In a recent survey conducted by the US-based Pew Research Centre in India, the lack of employment opportunities, terrorism and threat posed by Pakistan have emerged as the top concerns of the Indians.

The findings of the survey were based on data collected from 2521 respondents between May 23 and July 23, 2018.

Fifty-five per cent of Indians are happy with the way things are going in the country even as the public satisfaction level has gone down by 15 points to 70 per cent in 2017, according to a Pew survey released late on Monday night.

According to the survey conducted much before the ghastly Pulwama terrorist attack, about 76 per cent of the Indians believe that Pakistan is a threat to the country. Only seven per cent do not see Pakistan as a danger to India. Roughly two-thirds (65 per cent) said the financial situation of average people in India is better today than it was 20 years ago. Only 15 per cent said things are worse, said a PTI report.

The survey said lack of employment opportunities is seen by the public as India's biggest challenge. Seventy-six per cent said employment is a very big problem and little has changed over the past year. While just one in five persons (21 per cent) said job opportunities have become better, 67 per cent believed it has gotten worse. In 2018, despite an estimated 3.5 per cent formal unemployment rate, 18.6 million Indians were jobless and another 393.7 million work in poor-quality jobs vulnerable to displacement, according to estimates by the International Labour Office

The study shows that when asked whether various challenges facing India have got better or worse in the past five years, a time­frame that largely encompasses the term of the Modi government, few Indians voice a positive judgement. "Just one-in-five (21%) say job opportunities have gotten better, while 67% think things have gotten worse (including 47% who say much worse)," says the study and adds, "65% say prices have gotten worse, 65% are of the opinion that corruption has worsened (including again 47% who say it is much worse) and 59% think terrorism is worse."

The study said 73 per cent believe inflation is a very big problem in India. As many as 65 per cent said prices have gotten worse. Noting that Indians voiced strong frustration about elections and elected officials, the study said nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of the Indians said most politicians are corrupt (including 43 per cent who very intensely hold this view). Notably, nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) of both BJP and Congress supporters share the view that elected leaders are corrupt, it said.

Another 58 per cent opined that no matter who wins an election, things do not change very much. This includes a majority of both BJP and Congress supporters, it said. According to the survey, 71 per cent believe trade is good for India. While 59 per cent of youths aged between 18 and 29 believe that trade generates new employment, 50 per cent of older Indians (aged 50 and above) shares similar view.

Meanwhile, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) survey better employment opportunities and health care remained the top priority for the voter. The survey highlighted the voters' priorities on 31 listed issues like drinking water, electricity, roads, food, education, healthcare, public transport etc. in their respective regions in terms of its capacity, governance and specific role in improving their living conditions. For assessing this, voters were asked to list their top five priorities.

The top 10 Voters' Priorities were employment and basic amenities (like Healthcare, Drinking Water, Better Roads etc.) above all governance issues (including Terrorism and Strong Defence/Military).