What Are The Differences Between JEE Mains and Advanced

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one of the most well-known exams for engineering students who wish to enroll in a prominent engineering college in India. It is categorized into two different types of exams: JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. To sit for the JEE Advanced exam, students must clear the Main exam. Every year several lakhs of aspirants take the JEE Main exam, but only a few lakh can take the JEE Advanced.

Although JEE Mains and JEE Advanced are similar and interconnected, they differ in several ways. Following are some differences between the two exams:

Conducting Authority

● JEE Mains is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

● However, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT, Delhi) conducts the JEE Advanced exam.

Admission

● JEE Mains is used to getting into several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other government-funded engineering colleges in India.

● On the other hand, JEE Advanced is only taken for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs)

Syllabus

● The JEE Mains' syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics courses from CBSE classes 11 and 12. Electronic Devices, Electromagnetic Waves, and Communication Systems are all covered in JEE Main, but they are not asked in JEE Advanced. Some mathematical topics like Sets, relations, functions, statistics and probability, trigonometry, and mathematical reasoning are covered in JEE Mains but not in JEE Advanced.

● Apart from class 11th and 12th syllabus, the syllabus for JEE Advanced incorporates a few extra topics that are not included in JEE Mains. For example, Thermal Physics and Electrochemistry are a part of JEE Advanced but not of JEE Main.



Number of Papers

● JEE Mains consists of two papers. Paper 1 is for applicants seeking admission to B.E and B.Tech programs. Paper 2A is for seeking admission to B.Architecture, and Paper 2B is for B.Planning. Now, this exam has a Paper 3 as well.

● JEE Advanced is a paper-based examination. To be admitted to engineering programs, students need to take both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of this exam. Candidates who want to secure a seat in IIT's architectural programs must pass Paper 1 and Paper2 of this exam and then take the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

Exam Mode

● JEE Mains Paper 1, 3, and 2B are online (computer-based tests), while students can take paper 2A online or offline (physical exam). All papers are for 3 hours.

● Both papers of JEE Advanced are of 3 hours and are conducted online.

Difficulty Level

The exams for these prestigious institutes and Government Jobs are generally tough, so students need to focus on the curriculum.

● JEE Mains is thought to be easier than JEE Advanced because it only assesses applicants based on their 11th and 12th standard. The number of students applying for the exam is too large; that is why applicants have to perform well in JEE Mains to compete in JEE Advanced.

● JEE Advanced is considered more challenging than the Main exam since it covers a wide range of topics than those covered in classes 11 and 12. It also evaluates the applicant's problem-solving ability.

Number of Attempts

● After passing their 12th standard exams, students can sit for JEE Mains for three years consecutively. As it is conducted semi-annually, i.e., twice a year, students have a total of 6 redoes for the JEE Mains exam.

● In the case of JEE Advanced, only two attempts are allowed for two consecutive years, even though the exam is held semi-annually.

Eligibility Criteria

● Candidates appearing for JEE Mains must have passed their class 12th exams in their preceding or current year. They should also have a minimum of 75 percent marks in their exams ( 65 percent in case of ST/SC/PwD categories). They should also be in the top 20 percentile of successful class 12 candidates.

● Applicants for JEE Advanced should have cleared the Main exam and be among the top 2,50,000 JEE Mains rank holders.

Age Limit

● There is no age limit for candidates sitting for JEE Mains exam.

● However, for JEE Advanced, there is a required age limit for those applying for the exam. Students born on or after October 1, 1996, will not be allowed to sit for the exam, as per 2021 examination criteria. Candidates who fall under ST/SC/PwD categories are offered a five-year relaxation.

