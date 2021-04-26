West Bengal polls 2021: PM Modi urges people to exercise their franchise, follow COVID-19 protocol

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 26: With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols. Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," PM Modi tweeted.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar on 10 April, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said. It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.