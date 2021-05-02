West Bengal polls 2021: Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav congratulate Mamata as TMC surges ahead of BJP

Mumbai, May 2: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, whose party TMC was striding way ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said "politics of hate stands defeated" in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said the "conscious public" have given a befitting reply to BJP''s ''Didi o Didi'' barbs.

"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs''s politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm ''Didi O Didi'' from the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag ''#Didi_jio_didi''

His party''s MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 77 seats.

Though the TMC seemed to have successfully ridden the BJP challenge, it could well be a bitter sweet moment for Chief Minister Banerjee herself with trends showing she was trailing behind her one-time loyalist and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by about 3,700 votes.

In terms of vote share, the TMC had 48.5 per cent of the votes against the BJP''s 37.4 per cent.