West Bengal elections 2021: Will urge people of Nandigram not to vote for them: says Rakeh Tikait

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 13: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait urged the people of Nandigram not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a 'mahapanchayat' in Kolkata against 3 farm laws today.

"We're going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP. We'll appeal to them not to vote for BJP as they've robbed the entire country," said Tikait. He also urged people to vote for a candidate who can defeat BJP.

Tikait reached West Bengal to join the agitation against the BJP and was received at the airport by TMC MP Dola Sen. Kisan leader Balbir Rajewal sparks who was also present there said, "You can vote for anyone but the BJP."

Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had said the ongoing agitation will remain apolitical and no political leader will be allowed to speak from its stage. The statement came after politicians of different parties visiting protest sites at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and other border points to extend their support to the farmer protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

On Friday, Tikait had suggested that opposition leaders were not giving more support to the farmers' protest as they feared being targeted by the Narendra Modi government. Addressing a farmers 'mahapanchayat' at Pipar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader called the BJP-led government at the Centre a "two-person" regime that does not listen to anybody.