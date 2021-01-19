YouTube
    West Bengal elections 2021: Cong seeks removal of retired OSD appointees

    Kolkata, Jan 19: Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan on Monday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and advocated the removal of all retired OSD appointees and non- deployment of civic volunteers for poll duty to ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state.

    Mannan, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, requested the governor to take up the matters with the Election Commission of India.

    "He (Mannan) expressed concern that earlier action by Election Commission against officials has turned out to be ''medal'' for them as such officers were rewarded with plum postings.

    Preparations underway for Shah's public rally in Bengal on Jan 30

    "For ensuring free & fair elections, he advocated that all retired OSD (officer on special duty) appointees must be removed as they are political. And Civic Volunteers be kept away from election duty. ECI must take direct action by pre- emptive steps including suspension to maintain purity of election," Dhankhar said in a series of tweets.

    The governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matters with the ECI so that "timely steps" are taken.

    Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
