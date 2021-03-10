West Bengal elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee claims she was 'attacked' in Nandigram

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 10: West Bengal Chief Minsiter and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was allegedly attacked on Tuesday by some people in Nandigram.

Speaking to the media, the TMC supremo, who was in Nandigram to file her nomination papers for the West Bengal Elections 2021, alleged that she was attacked when some people tried to forcefully close the door of her car while she was inside.

Banerjee alleged conspiracy, saying that no police personnel were present at the spot. The TMC supremo claimed that her leg was hurt in the incident.

West Bengal elections 2021: CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

The election in Nandigram is being watched closely as Banerjee takes on her former aide, Adhikari, in a high-pitched battle. Mukherjee was announced as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance candidate by Left Front chairman Biman Bose at a press conference.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and exuded confidence of winning it saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.

Accompanied by TMC president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here after taking part in a 2-km roadshow. She offered prayers at a temple before filing her nomination, and at another after doing so.

"When I had visited Nandigram in January, there was no MLA from here as the sitting MLA had resigned. I looked at the faces of the common people and decided to contest from here," she said after filing her paper.

Deputy chairman of East Midnapore zilla parishad Sheikh Sufiyan has been appointed as Banerjee's election agent. "I have never returned empty-handed from here. Nandigram is not just a name, it is the name of a movement. Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone's name, but can never forget Nandigram). That's the significance of this place for me," the TMC supremo said.