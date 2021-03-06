West Bengal elections 2021: Amit Malviya slams TMC ahead of BJP's candidate list

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 06: Ahead of BJP's candidate list for the upcoming assembly polls, party's West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress saying that Mamata Banerjee's TMC rushed to name contenders as they were unsure about their prospects.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya stated that the BJP will field the candidates "who will embody the aspirations of people and work for Sonar Bangla."

"Parties, unsure about their prospects, not facing a problem of plenty, rush to name candidates, many of who have nothing to do with public service. The BJP, as and when it releases its list will field candidates who will embody the aspirations of people and work for Sonar Bangla (sic)," he tweeted.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.

Three candidates of the Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), an ally of the TMC, will be contesting from the remaining three seats in Darjeeling.

"This time we have stressed on more youths and women candidates. Around 23-24 sitting MLAS have been dropped and there are names of about 50 women, 42 Muslims, 79 SC and 17 ST candidates in the list," CM Banerjee said while announcing the names of the candidates in a press conference.