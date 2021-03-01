On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

West Bengal election 2021: Mamata Banerjee may announce first list of TMC candidates today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 01: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to announce the first list of Trinamool Congress' candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election 2021 on Monday.

The TMC supremo likes to be ahead when it comes to the declaration of candidates. Reportedly, the party's working committee meeting on the same day when EC would release the poll dates indicates a similar turn of events.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on April 6 for 31 seats, the fourth on April 10 for 44 constituencies, the fifth on April 17 for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats, Arora said.

The Election Commission will appoint two special observers for West Bengal and a third can also be sent if required, Arora said in response to queries on whether enough arrangements are in place for the polls in the state, where many have been raising questions about political violence.

Responding to questions on the increased number of phases in West Bengal, the CEC said when the EC assesses the law and order situation, the assessment is based on several factors.

"Afterall the elections to West Bengal (assembly) in 2016 was in seven phases. The Lok Sabha was in 7 phases. So, 7 to 8 (phases) is not such a big deal because we also have to see the movement of forces, we also have to see the current charges and counter-charges (by political parties).

"We have to kind of find a way out. That is why we are sending two expenditure observers to Tamil Nadu and two police observers to West Bengal," Arora explained.