West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 05: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi a day ago on a four-day visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

During the meeting, she is likely to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state, sources informed news agency ANI.

Banerjee on Thursday met with her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," tweeted the official handle of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Delhi | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves for PM's residence pic.twitter.com/NHlZu2afCy — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Mamata Banerjee's meeting holds importance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls. Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, she had skipped the meeting.