West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

    Kolkata, Feb 25: In a unique protest against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter. With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.

    PM Modi inaugurates multiple developmental projects in Puducherry

    After reaching Nabanna, Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, "We are protesting against the fuel price hike. The Modi government only makes false promises. They have done nothing to bring down fuel prices. You can see the difference in petrol prices when the Modi government came to power and now."

    "Modi and Shah are selling the country. This is an anti-people's government," she added.

    The feisty TMC chief also criticised the BJP government for renaming the Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as the Motera stadium, in Ahmedabad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

