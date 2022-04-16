West Bengal bypoll results 2022: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge, dedicates victory to Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 16 : TMC leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly by-poll on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes. Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

"It is poetic justice that TMC won in Asansol. In Asansol, I won on my own credit. Today, people have destroyed the BJP's ego. The credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee," the TMC leader said.

Banerjee also thanked the voters as her party looks set for a resounding victory in the by polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge assembly constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," the Bengal CM said.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she also said.

Former union minister Babul Supriyo is certain of beating Saira Shah of the CPI(M) in the Ballygunge seat. He had quit the BJP following the party's loss in the West Bengal elections.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 16:37 [IST]