West Bengal assembly polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir likely to attend Amit Shah's Egra rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted by the BJP against Mamata Banerjee, will be attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in West Bengal's Egra on Sunday.

Sisir Adhikari had earlier expressed willingness to join the BJP if asked by his son, Suvendu Adhikari.

Although there is no confirmation from either side, there is a strong possibility that Sisir and Dibyendu may join the BJP in presence of Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party.

Earlier on Saturday, Sisir Adhikari met BJP leader Mansukh Mandviya fuelling speculation about him attending Amit Shah's rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur.

Shah will address a rally before releasing the party's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Dibyendu's elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards.