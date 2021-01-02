West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal again this month

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 02: West Bengal is all set for Assembly polls in April-May this year. However, the political fight between the ruling TMC and the BJP is likely to intensify.

    As the Left Front and the Congress have entered into an electoral alliance, the state will witness a three-cornered contest.

    According to reports, the new year will begin with the visits of two heavyweight leaders of the BJP. While BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the state in the second week of January, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state in the third week.

    It is also said that Nadda might visit Bolpur in Birbhum district and hold organisational meetings with the state party leadership. Nadda's visit comes close on the heels of Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visiting Bolpur and holding road shows.

    Later, Shah is likely to visit Matua community dominated Thakurnagar area of North 24 Parganas district to quell the anger of members of Matua community who were upset after his statement that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented once COVID-19 vaccination starts.

    "Both JP Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji will frequently come to Bengal to hold political programmes and to strengthen the organisation. Our aim is to put pressure on the state government in the run-up to the election. The time is already up for the TMC government. The BJP is all set to come to power in Bengal with huge majority," said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

    The TMC is banking on the image of CMMamata Banerjee to take on the BJP. According to a senior party leader, Banerjee is scheduled to undertake a series of visits to the districts to highlight her government's achievements.

    "It is unfortunate that the BJP has deployed its national president, Union Home Minister, chief ministers of others states, CBI and ED to fight against Mamata Banerjee. The BJP lacks leaders and that's why taking away leaders from our party. However, we are not at all bothered as Mamata Banerjee herself enough to fight the BJP. She will undertake multiple visits to the the districts in the new year," said a senior TMC leader.

    amit shah jp nadda West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
