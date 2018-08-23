  • search

West Bengal: 1 dead, 5 injured in blast at Trinamool Congress office in Midnapore

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kolkata, Aug 23: One Trinamool Congress worker died and five others were injured in a blast at Mamata Banerjee's party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district on Thursday.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    According to the reports, the explosion took place at around 10 am. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area. Sources said that it is not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.

    TMC MLA of Narayangarh, Pradyut Ghosh, while talking about the incident said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.

    A police team has reached the spot and is investigating the blast. It is unclear at the moment what could have caused the blast.

    Read more about:

    tmc west bengal blast

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue