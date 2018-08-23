West Bengal: 1 dead, 5 injured in blast at Trinamool Congress office in Midnapore

Kolkata, Aug 23: One Trinamool Congress worker died and five others were injured in a blast at Mamata Banerjee's party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district on Thursday.

According to the reports, the explosion took place at around 10 am. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area. Sources said that it is not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.

TMC MLA of Narayangarh, Pradyut Ghosh, while talking about the incident said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.

A police team has reached the spot and is investigating the blast. It is unclear at the moment what could have caused the blast.