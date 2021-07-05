Well, this son found out through RTI that his estranged wife was married to his father

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

There are wedding stories galore in the past couple of months. Now here is a story of a 22 year old man who discovered that his father was married to his estranged wife and this man found out about the same with the help of the Right to Information Act.

The 22 year old from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was married to the girl in 2016. However when they tied the knot they were minors. Six months into the marriage there were differences, which eventually led to separation.

Viral video shows Monkey washing plates at chai stall

The man was to reconcile with the girl, but she insisted on divorce. He then filed an RTI as he found the situation to be rather suspicious. When the reply came, he was in for a rude shock when he learnt that the girl had fallen for his father and they had got married.

He then lodged a complaint withe Bisauli police. "The son filed an RTI at District Panchayati Raj Office to collect information about his father and found the latter had married his own estranged wife. He filed the RTI after his father stopped giving him money and was living separately in Sambhal, "Sub-Inspector Rajendra Prasad told Times of India.

The matter is under investigation. The police said that this is a matter of matrimonial discord and they do not have any documents to show proof of the first marriage as it was between two minors. The girl however claims that she is happy in her new marriage. Tell us what you think about this in the comments section below.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 13:10 [IST]