    Weather update: Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD predicts spell of heatwave from April 28

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

    According to the weather department, the relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 37 per cent. The weatherman has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

    The air quality in Delhi was in the moderate category with the AQI reading 233 around 9 am, data from SAFAR showed.

    An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in Delhi for the next three days. A yellow alert warning has been issued for a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action)

    The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum for the month since 2010 when 11 such days were recorded.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
    X