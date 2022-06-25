YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of west coast during next 4 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 25: India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall along the west coast during the next four days.

    The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next five days."

    Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of west coast during next 4 days

    The IMD said, " Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 26th-28th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th June."

    The weather department also said Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and south Interior Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till tomorrow.

    Widespread rainfall is also predicted over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

    However, the northwest and adjoining central regions of the country will witness subdued rainfall activity till tomorrow.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X