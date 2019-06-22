Weather today: Wait for Monsoon in Bengaluru to end soon

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai on June 22.

Bengaluru:

The Garden city observes pleasant weather conditions for the most part of the year. June too is a month when the weather conditions are comfortable with the average day temperature settling around 30 degrees Celsius. As per Skymet weather, the city is going to observe similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. However, there could be a little clouding with light rain during the evening hours in the city. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon that usually enters Bengaluru by June 10 is delayed and is yet to make an onset.

Delhi:

In the wake of dry weather conditions, temperatures rose marginally in some parts of the National Capital Region during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet, isolated thundery activity with dust storm followed by light rain in Delhi and NCR is expected between June 24 and 25. These rains may help in reducing the temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. For tomorrow, Temperatures may rise above forty degrees in some pockets of Delhi and NCR.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains after seeing some setback had seen a comeback during the time when Cyclone Vayu was hovering around the region, in the Arabian Sea. However, as the Cyclone Vayu moved away and fizzled out, so did Mumbai rains. Rains in Mumbai have reduced to the extent that the last 24 hours remained practically dry throughout. As per Skymet weather, Rain in Mumbai will be seen around the weekend, with June 23 likely to witness a couple of good rains also.

Hyderabad:

Rains have picked up good pace over the state of Telangana during the last 24 hours, wherein heavy rains were recorded over Ramagundam, while Hyderabad reported light rainfall activities. As per Skymet weather, a Low Pressure Area has formed in the west central Bay of Bengal. For the next three days, the chances of heavy to very heavy in isolated pockets of Telangana cannot be ruled out. A major portion of the state will observe light to moderate rainfall activities.

Chennai:

After a prolonged dry and hot spell, Chennai rains have finally returned and some relief from the ongoing hot weather conditions and water crisis is expected. As per Skymet weather, patchy rain and thundershower activities to occur in parts of Chennai. Sky conditions over the city will remain mainly cloudy. Maximum temperatures of Chennai will settle near 40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius.