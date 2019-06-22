  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather today: Wait for Monsoon in Bengaluru to end soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai on June 22.

    Bengaluru:

    The Garden city observes pleasant weather conditions for the most part of the year. June too is a month when the weather conditions are comfortable with the average day temperature settling around 30 degrees Celsius. As per Skymet weather, the city is going to observe similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. However, there could be a little clouding with light rain during the evening hours in the city. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon that usually enters Bengaluru by June 10 is delayed and is yet to make an onset.

    Weather today: Wait for Monsoon in Bengaluru to end soon

    Delhi:

    In the wake of dry weather conditions, temperatures rose marginally in some parts of the National Capital Region during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet, isolated thundery activity with dust storm followed by light rain in Delhi and NCR is expected between June 24 and 25. These rains may help in reducing the temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. For tomorrow, Temperatures may rise above forty degrees in some pockets of Delhi and NCR.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains after seeing some setback had seen a comeback during the time when Cyclone Vayu was hovering around the region, in the Arabian Sea. However, as the Cyclone Vayu moved away and fizzled out, so did Mumbai rains. Rains in Mumbai have reduced to the extent that the last 24 hours remained practically dry throughout. As per Skymet weather, Rain in Mumbai will be seen around the weekend, with June 23 likely to witness a couple of good rains also.

    Hyderabad:

    Rains have picked up good pace over the state of Telangana during the last 24 hours, wherein heavy rains were recorded over Ramagundam, while Hyderabad reported light rainfall activities. As per Skymet weather, a Low Pressure Area has formed in the west central Bay of Bengal. For the next three days, the chances of heavy to very heavy in isolated pockets of Telangana cannot be ruled out. A major portion of the state will observe light to moderate rainfall activities.

    Chennai:

    After a prolonged dry and hot spell, Chennai rains have finally returned and some relief from the ongoing hot weather conditions and water crisis is expected. As per Skymet weather, patchy rain and thundershower activities to occur in parts of Chennai. Sky conditions over the city will remain mainly cloudy. Maximum temperatures of Chennai will settle near 40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast imd bengaluru

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue