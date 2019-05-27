Weather today: Pre-Monsoon rains likely for Bangaloreans for the next three days

New Delhi, May 26: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odishaand Chennai on May 26.

Bengaluru:

Since the last three days, Bengaluru has been receiving good rain and thundershower activities. At present a cyclonic circulation is persisting over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, Bengaluru and its nearby areas of South Interior Karnataka to witness pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers in the coming two to three days.

Delhi:

Dry and hot weather conditions are prevailing over most parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad since the last 24 to 36 hours. In the wake of dry weather conditions, significant rise in day temperatures was witnessed during the last 24 hours over Delhi and NCR. As per Skymet weather, dry and warm northwesterly winds will be affecting over Delhi and NCR, temperatures will increase continuously during the next three to four days.

Odisha:

At present the western parts of Odisha are under the grip of heat wave like condition, with day temperatures settling around 43 degree Celsius. As per Skymet weather, the northeastern parts witnessed light to moderate rain and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds during the last 24 hours. Thus, due to accumulation of moisture and above weather systems, coastal and central parts of Odisha including places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Paradip and Raigarh will witness light to moderate rain and thunder showers with strong winds.

Chennai:

At present, very warm and humid weather is prevailing over Tamil Nadu including its capital city- Chennai. In fact, some pockets of the state are experiencing hot weather conditions. The reason for such conditions over the state can be attributed to an upper air Trough which is extending from Rayalaseema up to Comorin region. As per Skymet weather, the city of Chennai will experience very warm and uneasy weather with high humidity levels. However, nights will be comfortable due to breezy conditions. During the next two to three days, similar weather conditions will continue with humidity levels increasing gradually over the state.