Weather today: Delhi-NCR gears up for heatwave

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Pune on May 26.

Bengaluru:

The states of Kerala and Karnataka have been experiencing good rain and thundershower activities since the last few days. A significant increase in the intensity of rain has also been noticed in coastal and South interior Karnataka including Bengaluru. As per Skymet weather, these rainfall activities will continue in many parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and South interior Karnataka for the next 24 hours. Moreover, there are chances of few heavy spells with strong winds in these areas. Thereafter rains will taper in the region

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, the extreme northern parts of the national capital Delhi were affected by dust storm and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds. While other parts were experiencing dry weather conditions with dust raising winds. The sky conditions remained mainly cloudy over entire Delhi yesterday. As per Skymet weather, dry weather is expected to prevail in Delhi and NCR for the next 24 to 36 hours. The surface winds will now recede. Due to dust in suspension, the pollution levels are likely to increase in Delhi and NCR area.

Himachal, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir:

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower activity accompanied with strong winds was observed at many places in the Western Himalayas, comprising the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, another fresh spell of rain and thundershower is being forecast for all the three hill states from the evening of May 26. These rains will be accompanied with strong gusty winds.

Pune:

Pune and Nashik cities are hot pockets wherein April is the hottest month. However, on account of heat, Pre Monsoon activities are seen over the region in the month of May. As per Skymet weather, Similar weather is expected this time as well as dry Northerlies are sweeping the region which are resulting in hot weather. The month of May is expected to remain dry throughout. Normally at the times of likely arrival of Monsoon, some Pre Monsoon activity is seen but since Monsoon will be delayed this time, next few days will see no Pre Monsoon activities.