Weather today: Chennai rains likely to decrease, water crisis deepens

New Delhi, June 27: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata and Chennai on June 27.

Bengaluru:

A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu Coast at mid-tropospheric levels. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, and Gujarat. The intensity of rains will go down over interior parts of Karnataka from June 27.

Delhi:

The Southwest monsoon has already made advancement to Maharashtra on Tuesday. However, Delhi and other north Indian states would remain dry for a few days, reported Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury is likely to rise slightly in the national capital on Wednesday owing to dry conditions.

Mumbai:

Since the last few days, scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers are going on over many parts of Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, while moderate to heavy rains might be a possibility over South Konkan and Goa. Gradually, the rain intensity will also increase over North Konkan and Goa including Mumbai, by tomorrow.

Gujarat:

During the last 24 hours as well many parts of Gujarat witnessed light to moderate rain activities. After much delay, Monsoon finally made an entry in Surat, Gujarat on June 25, 2019. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains will continue for the next 48 hours in the southern districts of Gujarat.

Kolkata:

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will continue to witness good rain and thundershowers for the next two to three days. While on the other hand, rains would skip Gangetic West Bengal for the next 24 to 48 hours. Thereafter, around June 28 or June 29, rainfall activity is expected in Gangetic West Bengal inclusive of Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu is currently rain deficient by 35 percent. Although the state has not received good rains during this Monsoon season, rain deficiency is comparatively less. During the last 24 hours, scattered light to moderate Monsoon rains occurred over parts of Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, sky conditions over the city will be generally cloudy. One or two spells of light rain will occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.