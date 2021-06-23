Weather report: IMD lists 5 hottest and coldest places in India

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 23: India is well-known for its good climate in the country. Scorching heat in the summer, and now that the season is here mercury levels in several parts of the country are on a constant rise.

    In India, summer usually starts in March and continues till September. The heat is often accompanied by power cuts and water scarcity.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these places are the hottest on June 23:

    Churu, City in Rajasthan

    Churu, City in Rajasthan

    This city is currently is the hottest place in the country with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

    Pilani in Rajasthan

    Pilani in Rajasthan

    Pilani, again in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.

    Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan

    Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan

    Third from Rajasthan, mercury in Sawai Madhopur is reaching 41.6 degrees Celsius.

    Agra in Uttar Pradesh

    Agra in Uttar Pradesh

    Agra in Uttar Pradesh is also among the top five with 41.2 degrees its maximum temperature.

    Alwar in Rajasthan

    Alwar in Rajasthan

    Alwar in Rajasthan is also among the top five hottest places in India with its maximum temperature at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

    Leh, Ladakh

    Leh, Ladakh

    This place is at the top with a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

    Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir

    Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir

    Pahalgam is at second with a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

    Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir

    Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir

    It can be seen that Gulmarg is chilling with a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

    Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir

    Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir

    Followed by Kupwara in the Union territory with a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

    Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh

    Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh

    Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh has a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

    It can be seen that the IMD has also projected the monsoon will elude Delhi for another week. Delhi is also facing scorching heat on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 16:03 [IST]
    X