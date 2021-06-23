Weather report: Thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today, says IMD

Weather report: Heat wave likely for two days over east, central India, says IMD

Weather report: Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of northwestern India

Weather report: Heavy rain to pour over east, northeast India during next 5 days, says IMD

Weather report: IMD lists 5 hottest and coldest places in India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 23: India is well-known for its good climate in the country. Scorching heat in the summer, and now that the season is here mercury levels in several parts of the country are on a constant rise.

In India, summer usually starts in March and continues till September. The heat is often accompanied by power cuts and water scarcity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these places are the hottest on June 23:

Churu, City in Rajasthan This city is currently is the hottest place in the country with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius. Pilani in Rajasthan Pilani, again in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan Third from Rajasthan, mercury in Sawai Madhopur is reaching 41.6 degrees Celsius. Agra in Uttar Pradesh Agra in Uttar Pradesh is also among the top five with 41.2 degrees its maximum temperature. Alwar in Rajasthan Alwar in Rajasthan is also among the top five hottest places in India with its maximum temperature at 41.1 degrees Celsius. Leh, Ladakh This place is at the top with a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam is at second with a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir It can be seen that Gulmarg is chilling with a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir Followed by Kupwara in the Union territory with a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh has a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

It can be seen that the IMD has also projected the monsoon will elude Delhi for another week. Delhi is also facing scorching heat on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 16:03 [IST]