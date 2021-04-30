Weather report: Heat wave likely for two days over east, central India, says IMD

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin said that heat wave is likely in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar till May 1 and will reduce thereafter due to thunderstorms activities over the region.

According to reports, the maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada and Vidarbha; at many places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat region; at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Rayalseema and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

More medical supplies from international community drop in as India battles COVID-19

It is reportedly said that the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Banda in east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Heat wave conditions are likely to abate from May 2.

"Heat wave conditions will persist only for a couple of days. It will be followed by intense thunderstorm activity. Bihar, Odisha, parts of West Bengal, and the entire northeast India is likely to have a severe weather also. Due to this intense easterly activity, there may be clouding and some thunderstorm activity over northwest India also," senior scientist, RK Jenamani, national weather forecasting centre said.

Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) over east India, isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm activities are likely over east India during the next three days.

Due to lower-level southerly or south-easterly winds from Bay of Bengal and wind confluence over east India, rain or thunderstorm is likely to increase from May 2. Scattered to widespread rain is likely over east and northeast India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya) till May 6.