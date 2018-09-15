  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 15: Intermittent rains likely to continue in Bengaluru

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for September 16.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Delhi:

    Delhi is likely to get lots of sunshine on September 16 with the temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. It's going to be warm and a bit humid in the national capital tomorrow.

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru witnessed intermittent showers on September 15. Rain is likely over Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Tumkur on September 16, as per Skymet weather.

    Mumbai:

    As per Skymet weather, commencement of rains is likely over Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra between September 18 and 21. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

    Chennai:

    In the last 24 hours, rainfall activity continued over many parts of Interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Coast and few places over South Karnataka and Kerala. The rainfall activity is expected to continue along the Andhra Pradesh Coast and Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue