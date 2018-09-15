New Delhi, Sep 15: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for September 16.

Delhi:

Delhi is likely to get lots of sunshine on September 16 with the temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. It's going to be warm and a bit humid in the national capital tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed intermittent showers on September 15. Rain is likely over Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Tumkur on September 16, as per Skymet weather.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, commencement of rains is likely over Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra between September 18 and 21. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

In the last 24 hours, rainfall activity continued over many parts of Interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Coast and few places over South Karnataka and Kerala. The rainfall activity is expected to continue along the Andhra Pradesh Coast and Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.