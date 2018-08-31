Weather forecast for Sep 1: Light to moderate rains to continue in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 31: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 01.

Bengaluru:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, normal Monsoon conditions are possible over Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, active Monsoon conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, During the next one week also, rains are not likely, and the entire sub division, namely, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will remain rain deficient. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rains over the state of Maharashtra have reduced considerably. However, parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra still continued to get some good rains with isolated pockets receiving moderate spells as well. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, light to moderate rains to continue over Konkan for another 24 hours, thereafter, the intensity of rains would reduce. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.