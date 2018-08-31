  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 1: Light to moderate rains to continue in Mumbai

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 01.

    Weather forecast for Sep 1: Light to moderate rains to continue

    Bengaluru: 

    As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, normal Monsoon conditions are possible over Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 76 per cent.

    Delhi:

    As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, active Monsoon conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, During the next one week also, rains are not likely, and the entire sub division, namely, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will remain rain deficient. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    Rains over the state of Maharashtra have reduced considerably. However, parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra still continued to get some good rains with isolated pockets receiving moderate spells as well. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, light to moderate rains to continue over Konkan for another 24 hours, thereafter, the intensity of rains would reduce. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast mumbai rains

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue